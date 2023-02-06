Washington [US], February 6 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed grief at the loss of life and devastation caused by an earthquake in Tukey and said the United States will provide all the needed assistance.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. I have directed my team to continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with Turkiye and provide any and all needed assistance," President Biden tweeted on Monday.

The deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Turkey in the early hours of Monday has claimed more than 500 lives in nearby regions as well as in Syria, CNN reported.

At least 1,498 people have been killed and close to 2,300 people have been injured in Turkey, the American broadcaster reported citing the country's Vice President Fuat Oktay. According to Oktay, more than 1,700 buildings have been damaged across 10 Turkish cities.

The quake, one of the largest to hit Turkey in more than a century, caused vibrations throughout the area, collapsed buildings, and forced people to flee into the streets.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Twitter said that "search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas hit by the quake.

Following the earthquake, condolences poured in from across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and condoled the loss of life.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also tweeted and expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic earthquake that jolted both Turkey and Syria.

"Deeply distressed by the loss of lives and damage in the earthquake in Turkiye," he wrote on Twitter as he conveyed his support to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The US National Security Advisor also took to Twitter and assured Turkey of timely assistance for the quake-hit country to cope well.

Videos circulating on social media showed multiple collapsed buildings in Turkey and Syria with terrified locals huddling on the streets. Several provinces in Southern Turkey also reported a loss of lives.

Two other quakes of magnitude 7.5 and 6.0 have hit Turkey after the initial 7.8 magnitude earthquake. (ANI)

