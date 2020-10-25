Washington, Oct 24 (AP) Joe Biden is repeating that he has no plans to ban hydraulic fracturing in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state where many jobs depend on the industry.

Speaking at a drive-in rally on the grounds of a community college in Bristol, near Philadelphia, he said: “Let me be clear, I'm not banning fracking in Pennsylvania or anywhere else."

Also Read | COVID-19 Threat in North Korea: Citizens Told to Stay Indoors, State Media Says ‘Yellow Dust’ Blowing From China May Bring Virus Along.

People in about 100 cars blared their horns.

Still, Biden noted that climate change could lead to more catastrophic floods in places like along the nearby Delaware River.

Also Read | Donald Trump Casts Vote for US Presidential Elections 2020 at Polling Station in Florida Before Hitting Campaign Trail.

“We can do something about it,” he said. “But we've got to come together.”

President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Biden of supporting a ban on fracking. Biden mistakenly suggested during a Democratic presidential primary debate that he did, but his campaign quickly corrected that. The former vice president has promised to end fracking on federal land.

Biden also said during this week's debate with Trump that the country would have to “transition away from the oil industry” to combat climate change -- something he didn't mention on Saturday. Biden has since clarified that the process would be gradual and not cost people who rely on the energy sector their jobs. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)