Munich, Feb 16 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed bilateral cooperation as well as global and regional issues with his British counterpart David Cameron on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference here in Germany.

Jaishankar is here to attend the 60th edition of the prestigious Munich Security Conference, which calls itself the world's leading forum for debate on international security.

The Indian minister is to participate in a panel discussion on ‘Growing the Pie: Seizing Shared Opportunities,' which is also to be addressed by German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday.

“Started my engagements at #MunichSecurityConference by meeting UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron. A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation as well as global and regional issues,” Jaishankar posted on his official X handle along with a photo of the meeting.

“Also exchanged views on the cricket match underway,” the minister said referring to the ongoing India versus England test match at Rajkot in Gujarat given the love both the countries share for what is known as Gentlemen's game.

Before he met with Cameron, Jaishankar also met Peru's Foreign Minister Javier González-Olaechea and spoke about UN reform and our economic cooperation.

Jaishankar is also to attend a ministerial lunch discussion at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday titled ‘Vishwa Mitra: Bridging Divides.'

The session, co-hosted by the Indian Embassy there and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), would see the participation of Faisal bin Farhan, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Stephen Harper, Canada's former Prime Minister, Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president of the European Commission EU Fit for Digital Age and Commissioner for Competition and Meghan O'Sullivan, Professor, Harvard Kennedy School.

