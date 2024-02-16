Gaza, February 16: The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says 112 people were killed in the Strip in the last 24 hours, bringing the Palestinian death toll in the war to 28,775, media reports said. Israel-Palestine War: Israeli Army Confirms Killing Hezbollah Commander in Airstrikes on Lebanese Territory (Watch Video)

These figures cannot be independently verified, and are believed to include both civilians and Hamas members killed in Gaza, including as a consequence of the terror groups' own rocket misfires, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF says it has killed nearly 11,000 operatives in Gaza, in addition to nearly 1,000 terrorists inside Israel on October 7.

