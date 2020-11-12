Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], November 12 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday appealed to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan needed to work together with his party to drive the 'selected, puppet government' out of power.

Addressing people here during an election campaign ahead of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly poll, Zardari praised the efforts of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to make the election campaign a success. He added that the PPP will soon celebrate its victory with them.

"You have helped us run a historical election campaign. November 15 will be the last day of your test....We would like to thank the people of GB for standing with the Pakistan People's Party," he said.

The PPP chief also claimed that if people let 'selected people' come to power again, they will carry out a widespread privatisation drive and deprive people out of their jobs.

"They [the government] already deprived more than 3,000 people of jobs in the name of privatisation. Today, we have heard that they will fire more employees of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). We will fight against this injustice and this incompetence together....We have to send these puppets, these selected people away," Geo News quoted Zardari as saying.

"The selected government will take a U-turn as they have always done. They said they will create 10 million jobs, but they failed to deliver their promises," he added.

Pakistan had earlier announced that they will hold elections to the Gilgit Baltistan legislative assembly on November 15.

The Imran Khan government had earlier announced granting provisional province status to the region, which was not received well by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, who have protested against Islamabad's decision of integrating the illegally occupied region with the rest of Pakistan. (ANI)

