Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates an exhibition in the border area 'Vikasotsava 2020' event at Tent City in Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is also present.
Convoy of state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh was attacked near Alipurduar, West Bengal. Protestors also showed black flags and raised 'go back' slogans.
Actor Arjun Rampal summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau on 13th November. NCB conducted a raid at his premises on November 9.
Kerala High Court dismisses the petition filed by Indian Union Muslim league (IUML) leader and Manjeswaram MLA MC Kamaruddin, who was arrested in connection with the Fashion Gold jewellery investment scam, seeking to quash the FIR against him by the Crime Branch.
The size of the stimulus being provided by the government, as part of the 12 announcements made today under Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0, amounts to Rs 2.65 lakh crores. 15% of national GDP as stimulus takeaway: FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
I thank Bihar's people. The mandate favoured Mahagathbandhan, but Election Commission’s result was in NDA's favour. This hasn't happened first time. In 2015 when Mahagathbandhan was formed, votes were in our favour but BJP made back door entry to gain power: Tejashwi Yadav, RJD
Rs 900 crores provided for COVID Suraksha Mission for research and development of the Indian COVID vaccine to the Department of Biotechnology: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Rs 10,200 crore additional budget outlay will be provided towards Capital and industrial expenditure: MoS Finance Anurag Thakur
Rs 3,000 crores will be released to EXIM Bank for promotion of project exports through Lines of Credit under IDEAS Scheme. Supported projects cover Railways, power, transmission, road and transport, auto and auto components, sugar projects etc: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
An additional outlay of Rs 10,000 crores will be provided for PM Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana in the current financial year, to boost rural employment: FM Sitharaman
Mumbai, November 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc will co-chair the 17th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday. The leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States will participate in the Summit that will be held online.
Ahead of Diwali, a huge crowd was seen at Super Market in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday. The government on Wednesday increased the flight operation capacity to 70 percent. At present, the airlines can operate up to 60 percent of their capacity.
Arnab Goswami was released from the Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday hours after a Supreme Court order which granted him bail. Outside the prison, scores of supporters were gathered to greet Arnab.
