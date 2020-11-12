Mumbai, November 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc will co-chair the 17th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday. The leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States will participate in the Summit that will be held online.

Ahead of Diwali, a huge crowd was seen at Super Market in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday. The government on Wednesday increased the flight operation capacity to 70 percent. At present, the airlines can operate up to 60 percent of their capacity.

Arnab Goswami was released from the Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday hours after a Supreme Court order which granted him bail. Outside the prison, scores of supporters were gathered to greet Arnab.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.