Lahore [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Ahead of opposition's 11-party alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) sixth power show, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated that the Lahore rally will "send a strong message to Islamabad [proving] that our puppet prime minister stands alone".

"Just like Karachi, Peshawar, and Gujranwala, Lahore will also send a strong message to Islamabad [proving] that our puppet prime minister stands alone [in the capital]," he said while addressing a press conference alongside Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

Geo News reported Bilawal as stressing that the people of Pakistan are in favour of democratic forces and saying that the government and its" facilitators" should know that they will not be able to stand between the masses and their aspirations for long.

"We believe that the PDM's first phase has been successful, and after December 13, we will enter the second phase. And all of you will see that this government will pack its bags itself," he said.

Meanwhile, Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Thursday warned that the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) could carry out terrorist activity in the country during the rally on December 13.

The counter-terrorism watchdog expressed it is not sure on the whereabouts of the anticipated terrorist attacks as they could not pinpoint the exact spot, reported ARY News.

The planned insurgency coincides with the PDM rally planned in Minar-e-Pakistan, it noted, while warning that TTP could target Lahore and the activity of the alliance.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made an appeal to the PDM to postpone the anti-government rally in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus as opposition parties have refused to back down over their decision to hold the December 13 'jalsa' in Lahore.

The Pakistan government also flooded the Minar-e-Pakistan lawns in a "failed effort" to stop PDM from holding the sixth rally on December 13.

In an interview to a private news channel last week, the premier said the government has decided against allowing the Opposition to hold the public gathering, Geo News reported. "We will file FIRs against everyone -- from the kursi wala to the sound system handlers but won't stop them [Opposition leaders] from going there," he said.

The PDM has held five similar rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta and Multan since October 16. (ANI)

