New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader RP Singh welcomed Blacktown City Council's decision to ban the Khalistan Referendum event in Sydney, and said he hopes other city councils of Australia will follow suit.

"I welcome the decision of Blacktown city council, Sydney for banning the Khalistan Referendum event. I hope other city councils of Australia will follow the suit & hope Australian govt. will also investigate the source of funding of Sikh for Justice which has got itself registered as Pvt. Ltd. Co. in Australia," the BJP leader tweeted on Friday.

Also Read | British Tourist Burned Alive After Her Caravan Catches Fire in Turkish Port City of Bodrum.

Australia's Blacktown City Council has cancelled Sikhs For Justice's propaganda referendum event in Sydney after hundreds of complaints about threats posed by the event, The Australia Today reported.

The propaganda event was scheduled to be organised at Blacktown Leisure Centre Stanhope. The booking has now been cancelled after security agencies' advice.

Also Read | TikTok Tracked Users Who Watched Gay Content on App: Report.

A Blacktown City Council spokesperson told The Australia Today: "Council's decision is in no way an endorsement of, or criticism of, any political position relating to the internal affairs of India or Pakistan and must not be represented as support for any particular political position," he added.

Arvind Gaur is one of the people who complained about terrorists being praised via posters and banners by the Sikhs For Justice propaganda event.

Gaur told The Australia Today that he has received a reply from the council CEO Kerry Robinson explaining that the unauthorised banners and posters are being removed by Council officials and they have sought advice from the (New South Wales) NSW Police.

Robbinson said, "We are removing the banners and posters around the city placed on public property as these have been erected without our approval."

The Australia Today understands that NSW Police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) were involved while taking a decision to withdraw permission for the Khalistan propaganda event.

As per The Australia Today, an investigation is underway about "Sikhs For Justice Pty Ltd" which is registered in Victoria.

An official close to the matter told The Australia Today, "An connection to unaccounted money trail is what we are looking into."

The Australia Today contacted Sikhs For Justice Pty Ltd. It, however, got no response.

Recently, the BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Australia's Sydney was found vandalised, The Australia Today reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)