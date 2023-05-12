Mumbai, May 12: A British tourist who was locked inside a caravan with her partner as the fire broke, was roasted alive in Turkey. The 54-year-old Hayley Louise Pearce and her partner were residing in the caravan at the coastal city of Bodrum in Turkey, which is well-known for its castle, one of the main draws on the peninsula.

After the fire broke out, the couple reportedly awoke, but they were unable to open the door because they couldn't reach it. Hayley was confined in the caravan as a result, and she passed away on May 11 early in the morning. Her unnamed Turkish partner allegedly suffered injuries in the fire as well but was able to flee the flames. Major Fire Breaks Near Wonder Mall in Thane: Photos and Videos Show Massive Fire on Ghodbunder Road.

Only Hayley's lifeless corpse could be found when firemen arrived a short while later. It has been brought to the Mugla Forensic Medicine Institute's mortuary for an autopsy.

There are several local bazaars in Bodrum, a popular tourist destination with Britons, aside from those selling extra leather products, which are very well-liked there. Additionally, there are several marinas and boats, as well as numerous hiking routes nearby.

Local media said that an electric heater was probably the fire's origin, although the official inquiry into the incident is still underway. Caravan Times data shows that home fires are nine times less deadly than caravan fires.

Due to the manually installed gas supply, the tight quarters, and the lightweight materials used to construct the walls—which are far more combustible than bricks and mortar—they are more likely to result in death or serious damage.

Meanwhile, all UK caravan parks must adhere to tight laws regarding smoke detectors and fire alarms. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Slums of Transport Nagar in Punjabi Bagh, No Casualty Reported (See Pics and Video).

According to the new regulations, every static caravan must contain at least one fire extinguisher that is easily accessible and usable. For use on minor flames, such as burning textiles and wooden fixtures and fittings, a multi-purpose dry powder fire extinguisher for A, B, and C class fires is intended.

