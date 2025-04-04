Quetta [Balochistan], April 4 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has declared a series of demonstrations in various countries to bring attention to the escalating human rights situation in Balochistan, as mentioned in a post shared by BNM on X.

These protests will highlight the concerning increase in enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions of Baloch political activists, and false allegations used to suppress dissent, the post noted.

BNM seeks to attract international focus to the systemic oppression endured by the Baloch nation, which includes extrajudicial killings, torture, and a harsh crackdown on political opposition, as highlighted in the post.

According to BNM's announcement, these global protests will stress their unwavering position: that the liberation of Balochistan is the sole way to put an end to these persistent atrocities and attain justice and freedom for the Baloch people.

Previously, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) organized the 6th Balochistan International Conference in Geneva, bringing together political leaders, journalists, and intellectuals to discuss the ongoing human rights violations and the exploitation of Balochistan by Pakistan and China.

In a post on X, BNM reported that "Dr. Naseem Baloch, Chairman of BNM, highlighted the severe human rights violations in Balochistan, which include enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the exploitation of the region's natural resources by both Pakistan and China."

Baloch emphasized the historical significance of the occasion, recalling that 77 years ago, Pakistan forcibly annexed Balochistan. He argued that this was not a peaceful incorporation but rather an act of aggression against the Baloch people, undermining the region's sovereignty. Since that time, the people of Balochistan have endured harsh military actions, economic deprivation, and widespread violence, as further noted by BNM.

Balochistan confronts numerous challenges, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and the extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region is characterized by economic neglect, evident in inadequate development, insufficient basic infrastructure, and restricted political autonomy. (ANI)

