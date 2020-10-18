Kunduz [Afghanistan], October 18 (ANI/Sputnik): A magnetic bomb went off inside a National Directorate of Security (NDS) building in the northern city of Kunduz on Sunday, leaving four people injured, a department source told Sputnik.

The incident took place at 10:00 a.m. (5:30 GMT).

According to the source, the bomb was planted on a car of the deputy head of the Kunduz NDS office. When the vehicle entered the building's premises and the official went to his workplace, a bomb detonated.

Four people sustained injuries, including the deputy's driver.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in bomb blasts and violent clashes since the beginning of Kabul-Taliban talks in Qatar, despite both sides expressing their desire to reach a secure and long-lasting ceasefire. (ANI/Sputnik)

