London [UK], May 29 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Zelenskyy on May 28 and discussed the latest developments in the Donbas region as the battle continues to intensify in the eastern regions of Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister said that the UK will continue to support the heroic Ukrainian Armed Forces in their efforts to defend their homeland against this barbaric attack, including helping provide the equipment they need," the UK government said in a press statement.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Says, 'Clear Passage for Ships, Remove 'Illegitimate' Sanctions To Overcome Global Food Crisis'.

The leaders spoke about Putin's despicable blockade of Odesa, Ukraine's biggest shipping port.

"The Prime Minister outlined to President Zelenskyy the intensive work taking place with international partners to find ways to resume the export of grain from Ukraine to avert a global food crisis. He said that the UK would work with G7 partners to push for urgent progress. The leaders agreed next steps and the imperative for Russia to relax its blockade and allow safe shipping lanes," the statement said.

Also Read | Russia Ukraine War: Russian Forces Likely Captured Most of Lyman in the Donetsk Region.

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the fourth month, the focus has now shifted to the eastern part of the country. Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said the fighting has reached its maximum intensity.

"Enemy forces are storming the positions of our troops simultaneously in several directions," Malyar told a press briefing while speaking about the battle in the Donbas region. "We have an extremely difficult and long stage of fighting ahead of us."

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the leaders of France and Germany that Moscow was willing to discuss ways to make it possible for Ukraine to resume shipments of grain from Black Sea ports.

Putin held a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and confirmed Moscow's readiness to continue peace talks with Kyiv.

"Russia is ready to help find options for unhampered exports of grain, including exports of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports," the Kremlin said as quoted by TASS news agency.

"Increasing supplies of Russian fertilizers and agricultural products will also help reduce tension on the global food market, which, of course, would require removing the relevant restrictions," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)