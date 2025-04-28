Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 28 (ANI/WAM): Borouge Plc today announced a series of strategic asset expansion projects to accelerate its growth, contributing annually between $165 million and $200 million (AED600 million - AED730 million) in EBITDA.

The company has awarded two major contracts aimed at boosting the nameplate capacity of its second ethane cracker (EU2) and the fourth and fifth polyethylene units (PE4 and PE5). Linde Engineering has been awarded a contract for Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) services to upgrade Borouge's second ethane unit (EU2) with an additional capacity of 230,000 tonnes per annum (tpa).

Also Read | India Bans 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels for Spreading Provocative, False and Communally Sensitive Content Against Country Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack, Check Full List.

This strategic project is expected to increase the EU2 cracker's capacity by 15 per cent, delivering significant financial gains upon completion in Q4 2028. Linde Engineering was selected for its expertise in design and execution, and its role as the licensor of the existing EU2 cracker. The ethane used as feedstock for the EU2 cracker is supplied by ADNOC Gas and ADNOC Refining, ensuring an integrated and reliable supply chain.

Borouge has also awarded Target Engineering Construction Company an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the expansion and refurbishment of its PE4 and PE5 production units, following a competitive bidding process. This enhancement will increase their nameplate capacity from 540,000 to 700,000 tpa each. Leveraging Borealis Borstar Polyethylene technology, the project is scheduled to be ready for start-up in Q1 2027.

Also Read | DeepSeek Discloses Revised Korean Version of Information Processing Policy After Controversy Over Overseas Transfer of User Data.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge, said, "By increasing production at our EU2, PE4 and PE5 units, as well as delivering the Borouge 4 mega project, we are strategically positioned for accelerated growth.

The expansions of our ethylene and polyethylene capabilities will enable Borouge to meet growing market demands, unlock new revenue streams, and further strengthen our global market position. These projects demonstrate our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth."

Since 2001, Borouge has increased its annual production capacity tenfold, reaching 5 million tpa and positioning itself among the top five polyolefin producers in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Together with the Borouge 4 mega project, these expansion projects, once fully ramped up, will increase the company's annual total polyolefins production capacity to over 6.6 million tpa by 2028. These projects are driving significant value to the UAE's economy through ADNOC's In-Country Value (ICV) programme, supporting economic and industrial growth. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)