Boston, Mar 27 (AP) Several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed on Saturday evening, killing a construction worker, officials said.

Boston Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was killed and a second person was transported to an area hospital, WCVB-TV reported.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Calls Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘A Butcher’.

Multiple floors of the Government Center garage came down after a crane collapsed on areas that were under construction, crews on scene told the station.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said a worker who was completing demolition work in a construction vehicle fell over the side of the garage when the structure collapsed, falling a significant height.

Also Read | Ukraine Conflict Can Impact Sino-Russian Defence Ties, Says Report.

The worker was found under a pile of rubble and pronounced dead at the scene by authorities, Dempsey said.

The body has not been immediately recovered because Dempsey said firefighters are waiting until the Boston Inspection Services department determines the area can be safely entered.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told WCVB-TV that the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)