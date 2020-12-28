Brasilia, December 28: Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, his office said in a statement.

The result was confirmed on Sunday. Mourao will remain in isolation at his official vice-presidential residence, said the statement, Xinhua reported. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was infected in July and has recovered. Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil President, Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Makes Announcement on Live TV.

Brazil is the third worst-affected country from the coronavirus after US and India. It has reported over 7.5 million coronavirus cases and over 191,000 have died from the disease. More than 6.6 million people have recovered.

