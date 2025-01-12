Sao Paulo, Jan 11 (AP) Brazilian police were investigating the deaths of two men in an attack on a workers' settlement in Sao Paulo state, authorities said Saturday.

Brazil's Landless Workers Movement, known as MST, said 10 people invaded a settlement in Tremembe, a city about 90 miles (145 kilometres) northeast of Sao Paulo, and fired on members of the group late Friday.

Gleison Barbosa de Carvalho, 28, and Valdir do Nascimento, 52, were killed, and six others were hospitalised with injuries.

“Testimonies from the victims indicated that suspects in cars and motorcycles opened fire” on them, local police said in a statement.

The Landless Workers Movement, one of Latin America's largest and most influential social movements, was founded in 1984. Its primary political tactic is promoting encampments on l and it claims is unproductive.

The MST said the targeted settlement has been under pressure from real estate developers because of its strategic location near tourist areas.

“For years, the settled families have suffered constant threats and coercion, despite numerous complaints made to state and federal authorities,” the group said. (AP)

