London, Jun 19 (PTI) Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, on Sunday released a new picture with his three children to mark Father's Day.

William, the second in line to the British throne who turns 40 on Tuesday, is seen beaming as he is flanked by Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7. His youngest, four-year-old Prince Louis, is playfully perched on his shoulders as all four royals smile for the camera against a rocky backdrop during a family holiday in Jordan last year.

The image was released on William and wife Kate Middleton's official Kensington Palace Twitter account with Father's Day wishes.

"Wishing a Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" the message reads.

A relaxed looking William is dressed casually in a T-shirt and shorts, while his kids look like they were all sharing a joke at the time. The setting for the photograph, thought to be at Petra, is reminiscent of the backdrop for the Hollywood epic ‘Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade'. William and Kate also used a photograph from the Jordan holiday for their official Christmas 2021 card.

It has been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, currently based out of Kensington Palace in London, are planning to shift to a new home – Adelaide Cottage in Windsor – to be close to the Queen and also Kate's own Middleton family in Bucklebury. Being on the royal Windsor estate in Berkshire, it would not require additional taxpayer funded security and the couple will reportedly pay rent on the Crown Estate property privately.

While Anmer Hall in Norfolk will remain their family country retreat, the Kensington Palace apartments will be repurposed as staff offices, according to UK media reports.

The move to Windsor will allow the family to spend more time with the 96-year-old monarch and for William to keep in close contact with his grandmother, who has been undergoing some age-related mobility issues, and her closest aides.

