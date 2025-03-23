New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The British Council in partnership with the University of Reading, United Kingdom organised a discussion on author-diplomat Abhay K.'s latest book 'Nalanda: How it Changed the World' on the occasion of Bihar Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Caroline Baylon, Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Reading, praised Abhay K's book, saying it significantly contributes to our understanding of Nalanda, an ancient seat of learning.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Push Deeper Into Gaza, Surrounding Rafah Neighbourhood.

Baylon highlighted how the book showcases Nalanda's intellectual beacon, which illuminated Asia for centuries, and its approach to interdisciplinary learning.

"I would like to take a moment to recognise Abhay K's remarkable book that we are celebrating tonight. "Nalanda: How It Changed the World" is truly a significant contribution to our understanding of this ancient seat of learning.

Also Read | Canada Elections 2025: New PM Mark Carney To Kick Off Poll Campaign Amid Trade War and Annexation Threats From US President Donald Trump.

Through his meticulous research, Abhay has uncovered how Nalanda served as an intellectual beacon that illuminated much of Asia for centuries," Baylon said.

"The book vividly portrays how scholars journeyed thousands of miles across treacherous landscapes, driven by the simple desire to learn and exchange ideas at Nalanda. What makes this work particularly compelling is how Abhay connects Nalanda's historical achievements to contemporary educational challenges. He illustrates how the university's approach to interdisciplinary learning - where astronomy, mathematics, medicine, logic, and philosophy were studied alongside one another - created an intellectual ecosystem that fostered innovation and critical thinking," she added.

She noted that the book's exploration of Nalanda's networks of knowledge is particularly relevant today, as it shows how the pursuit of learning has always been a universal aspiration that connects humanity across cultures and centuries.

"The book also beautifully captures how Nalanda's open debates and rigorous examination of ideas created a culture where knowledge was constantly refined and advanced. Perhaps most relevant to our discussions today is Abhay's exploration of how Nalanda created networks of knowledge that transcended political and geographical boundaries, demonstrating that the pursuit of learning has always been a universal aspiration that connects humanity across cultures and centuries," she said.

Discussing the book with writer and translator, Dhanya Madhavan Nair, Abhay K. highlighted the importance of Nalanda in shaping our modern world through its key contributions such as the birth of the idea and quadrangular architectural plan of university, the concept of zero, algebra and algorithm, Dharma Wheel, interdisciplinary approach to learning, philosophies of Shunyata, Yogachara and Vajrayana, poetic forms such as Doha and Chaupai, Hatha Yoga, among others which are still relevant today.

He also discussed the importance of Nalanda's Sariputra, whose stupa, erected by Emperor Ashoka, became the nucleus for the growth and development of Nalanda Mahavihara over centuries and the role of the philosopher Nagarjuna in laying the philosophical foundation of Nalanda Mahavihara.

Alison Barret, Country Director of the British Council, thanked Abhay K. for writing the book on Nalanda so that everyone can understand the incredible contribution India has made in the field of global learning by setting up interdisciplinary approach to learning which is really important for in this day and age. She also thanked Dhanya Madhavan Nair for steering the conversation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)