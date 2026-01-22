New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): The British Council is hosting Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined in Delhi on January 29-30, 2026.

This two-day event brings together cultural leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and creative practitioners from India and the UK to explore the future of the creative economy.

Building on the success of the Bengaluru edition in November 2025, the event will feature prominent speakers, including Tim Curtis, Vivek Aggarwal, and Ruth Mackenzie CBE, who will discuss India's evolving creative sectors and UK-India cultural collaboration.

The India-UK Programme of Cultural Cooperation (2025-2030), signed between New Delhi and London, Creative Convergence serves as a platform for dialogue and exchanges across the creative economy, with sustainable fashion, film, music, design, visual arts, and the performing arts in focus.

The gathering builds on conversations initiated at the inaugural Bengaluru edition held in November 2025, which advanced critical dialogue around India's rapidly evolving creative sectors, emerging research, and the long-standing legacy of cultural collaboration between India and the UK.

It also focuses on identifying new pathways for inclusive, sustainable and future-ready partnerships.

The programme features an impressive guest lineup- from government and policy leaders such as Tim Curtis, Director, UNESCO India; Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Ruth Mackenzie CBE, Global Director of Arts, British Council, as per the statement.

Key programme highlights include an immersive pop-up space- Char by Char, that explores the intersections of design, enterprise and sustainability through scalable creative practices.

It will also see a policy conference on the India-UK creative dialogue, documentary co-production, and sustainable future of fashion, amongst other themes.

Creative Convergence Delhi is complemented by an online policy training programme, 'Supporting the Creative Economy', which kicked off in November 2025 and is running till January 2026, the official statement said.

The Delhi edition would place strong emphasis on collaboration and innovation, strengthen creative networks, enable cross-border exchange, and explore sustainable economic models that enable creative entrepreneurs and young practitioners to thrive. The carefully curated sessions unpack collaborative opportunities through the lens of policy, research and industry and thought leadership, with the aim to provide a holistic view.

Ahead of the event, Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council, underscored, "Creative economies don't grow in isolation, they grow when policy, research and creative practice move in the same direction. Creative Convergence focuses on deepening creative ties between India and the UK, enabling ideas to scale into lasting economic and cultural impact. Building on the momentum of the inaugural Bengaluru edition, the Delhi chapter marks a critical next phase - strengthening India-UK collaboration, foregrounding research and policy, and creating the conditions in which creative talent and enterprises can grow sustainably."

The event is open to audiences aged 18 and above, with free entry upon registration. Further details for registration can be accessed at https://www.britishcouncil.in/events/creative-convergence-innovate-include-inspire-presented-british-council.

The two-day gathering represents a significant milestone in the India-UK cultural partnership as it creates space for dialogue, co-creation and future-oriented ideas that can shape the next chapter of creative and economic growth. (ANI)

