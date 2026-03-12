Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], March 12 (ANI): The ongoing conflict in West Asia has begun to affect the textile industry in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, with export orders being stalled and trade disruptions impacting shipments worth around Rs 800 to Rs 1000 crore, industry representative said.

Bhilwara, widely known as a major textile hub in India, houses a large number of textile manufacturing units and employs thousands of workers across the sector.

RK Jain, General Secretary of Mewar Chamber of Commerce Industrial Organisation, told ANI that the city's textile sector is facing challenges due to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

"Bhilwara is renowned as a textile city. Over 450 fabric units, over 20 spinning units, 21 processing units, and over five denim industries operate here. Approximately 10 crore meters of cloth are produced every month, and more than 2 lakh people are employed directly or indirectly in the textile industry," Jain told ANI.

He said that the industry has started to feel the impact of the conflict, particularly in export markets.

"Textile industries are also facing some trouble due to the war, and if the war continues in the near future, exports from here could be affected. Currently, export orders are on hold," he said.

According to Jain, several shipments are either stalled locally or stuck at ports, while some export orders have been temporarily put on hold by overseas buyers due to the uncertain situation.

"They are either stalled locally or at the port, or have been put on hold by other parties. If this situation persists for a long time, our exports could be severely affected," he said.

The Gulf region and Europe remain key export destinations for the Bhilwara textile industry.

Jain said yarn produced in Bhilwara is exported to Bangladesh and European countries, while a portion is also exported to Gulf countries. Fabric exports, on the other hand, are largely directed towards Gulf countries and European markets.

Due to the ongoing conflict and disruption in trade routes, export movement has slowed significantly, impacting business sentiment among textile manufacturers in the region.

Industry representatives say that if the geopolitical situation continues for a prolonged period, the textile sector in Bhilwara could face deeper challenges, particularly in maintaining export volumes and sustaining production levels. (ANI)

