London, Jan 2 (AP) British rapper Stormzy was banned from driving for nine months on Thursday after admitting he drove his Rolls-Royce through London while using his phone.

The 31-year-old whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Owuo Jr. is known for bringing the grime genre of rap into the commercial mainstream. His debut “Gang Signs and Prayer” won album of the year at the Brit Awards in 2018, where he was named best male British solo artist — an honor he won again in 2020.

Also Read | Abdulla Khaleel 3-Day India Visit: Maldives Foreign Minister To Arrive in Delhi Today, Meet With EAM S Jaishankar on Cards.

His record on the road, however, isn't good, a judge said at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court.

District judge Andrew Sweet said that Stormzy's actions were “dangerous and irresponsible."

Also Read | Queens Mass Shooting: 10 Wounded After Group of Men Fires 30 Gunshots Into Crowd Outside Nightclub in New York on Same Day as New Orleans Incident, 'Not Terror Attack' Says NYPD (Watch Videos).

Stormzy previously put “vulnerable road users at risk” when he drove a Lamborghini Urus with illegally tinted windows, prosecutor Alice Holloway said. The windows only allowed 4% light transmission — a tiny fraction of the 70% required for tinting.

Stormzy, who wasn't in court for the hearing, pleaded guilty in writing to the cellphone driving charge from March. He had previously admitted the 2023 tinting offense and also had a record of speeding.

Defence lawyer Peter Csemiczky said that Stormzy apologized and accepted responsibility.

The artist was fined 2,010 pounds and penalty points were added to his license. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)