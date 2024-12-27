London, Dec 27 (AP) The younger brother of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has died, Downing Street said in a statement Friday. Nick Starmer, who was 60, had cancer and died Thursday.

The prime minister, who is 62, paid tribute to his brother, describing him as a “wonderful man.”

Also Read | HMP Wandsworth-Like Sex Row Unfolds Again in UK: Woman Prison Officer Arrested After Video of Her Having Sex With Inmate at Northamptonshire's HMP Five Wells Surfaces.

“He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour," he said. “We will miss him very much.”

Starmer also took the opportunity to thank all those who treated his brother.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh Dies at 92: Japan's PM Shigeru Ishiba, FM Takeshi Iwaya Express Condolences.

“Their skill and compassion is very much appreciated,” he said.

The prime minister was due to go on holiday on Friday, but is now expected to stay at home.

The Starmer brothers grew up in a family of four siblings in Surrey, southeast of London. Nick Starmer had learning difficulties as a result of complications at birth.

In a recent biography by Tom Baldwin, the prime minister spoke candidly about his brother.

“We were a family of six, so it didn't feel lonely and I shared a room with him, but Nick didn't have many friends and got called thick' or stupid' by other kids,” Starmer said.

“Even now I try to avoid using words like that to describe anyone.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)