Sofia [Bulgaria], April 19 (ANI/WAM): Bulgarian voters headed to polling stations today, Sunday, to elect a new parliament in an early vote, with opinion polls indicating that the new Progressive Bulgaria alliance led by former president Rumen Radev is in the lead.

Radev is seen as close to Russia, and his alliance is polling up to 34 per cent of the vote, but remains far from securing a majority, making coalition talks and potential deadlock likely.

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Radev resigned from the presidency in January to participate in the early elections and sought during the campaign to present himself as a fighter against corruption.

The election is the eighth parliamentary vote in just five years, following mass protests against corruption and the resignation of a pro-Western coalition government led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov last December.

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The conservative GERB-SDS alliance, which governed until then, is currently expected to become the second-largest political force with around 20 per cent, according to projections.

At least five parties are expected to enter the new parliament in Sofia following the vote, which is based on a proportional representation system.

The caretaker government has activated systems provided by the European Union to combat disinformation and foreign interference in the elections. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)