Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 10 (ANI/WAM): Burjeel Holdings has launched one of the region's largest Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platforms. The Oracle Health EMR platform is designed to transform patient care, improve clinical outcomes, and enhance operational efficiencies throughout Burjeel's network.

This move is a significant step towards enhancing AI adoption and leveraging data to offer evidence-based care in the region, reinforcing Burjeel's position at the forefront of next-generation healthcare innovation.

Also Read | Bangladesh Launches 'Operation Devil Hunt': In Major Crackdown Police Make Over 1,300 Arrests To Quell New Wave of Violence That Rocked Nation.

The introduction of the platform represents the largest technological upgrade in Burjeel's history, highlighting the Group's dedication to integrating advanced digital solutions to build a connected and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.

As one of the first regional healthcare providers to implement Oracle Health's EMR solution on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the Oracle Cloud Dubai Region, Burjeel is well-positioned to advance its value-creation strategy by driving operational excellence through technology.

Also Read | PM Modi 2-Nation Visit: PM Narendra Modi Embarks on 4-Day Visit to France, US To Engage in Bilateral Talks With Emmanuel Macron and Donald Trump (Watch Video).

The platform was launched during an event at the Group's flagship Burjeel Medical City (BMC). The event was attended by Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Alaa Adel, Senior Vice President and Managing Director - International of Oracle Health; and Akram Sami Dhaini, Vice President and Managing Director, along with other senior officials.

The EMR system rollout has begun at Burjeel's facilities including BMC, Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Reem Island. These initial deployments will help pave the way for a structured rollout across the Group's extensive healthcare network.

The platform simplifies access to comprehensive patient data, enabling caregivers to make informed, real-time decisions. It streamlines workflows, enhances patient safety with integrated alerts and protocols, and delivers actionable insights through data analytics.

This helps improve clinical outcomes and offers more timely and accurate access to critical information, reducing patient waiting times and increasing engagement with more face-to-face time with clinicians.

Over 3,700 employees across Burjeel's hospitals underwent intensive training and embraced the transition with the support of super-users, lead super-users, and over 60 Oracle experts.

Built on Oracle's robust cloud infrastructure, the platform supports interoperability across Burjeel's clinical ecosystem, offering real-time coordination and information exchange among providers, patients, and facilities--crucial for advanced care delivery models. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)