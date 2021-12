Nairobi, Dec 13 (AP) Burundi's government has signalled that it won't allow a recently appointed United Nations special rapporteur on human rights into the East African nation.

Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro last week told reporters, and separately told a meeting with diplomats, that Burundi would “never” allow the special rapporteur to investigate the country, which was rocked by deadly political violence and a crackdown on dissent around the 2015 national election.

Also Read | First Death Due to Omicron COVID-19 Variant Recorded in UK, Says PM Boris Johnson.

Some in the international community have tried to take a fresh approach with Burundi after President Pierre Nkurunziza died last year, but some human rights groups and critics have alleged that repression continues under current President Evariste Ndayishimiye. Local civil society groups last week asserted that several hundred arbitrary arrests have occurred since Ndayishimiye took office in June 2020.

The UN special rapporteur for Burundi was created in October by the UN Human Rights Council to replace a commission of inquiry on the country.

Also Read | COVID-19 Omicron Variant Could Cause Up to 75,000 Deaths in UK by April 2022 End, Warns Study.

Burundi's foreign minister in his comments last week asserted that the current government has improved on human rights, pointing to the termination last month of the US sanctions programme on the country. He objected, however, to continued European Union sanctions. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)