London, December 13: The UK has seen its first death from Omicron, even as the latest variant of the coronavirus is expected to comprise 50 per cent of the cases in London by Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. "Sadly yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.

"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters," he said during his visit to vaccination clinic near Paddington, in west London, according to media reports. Omicron In United Kingdom: Boris Johnson Confirms First Death From New COVID-19 Variant In UK.

Omicron now represents about 40 per cent of coronavirus cases in London and is set to rise to over 50 per cent in a day. "The risk is plainly there, we can see Omicron spiking now in London and some other parts of the country," Johnson said. "Here in the capital it probably represents about 40 per cent of the cases. By tomorrow it'll be the majority of the cases and it's increasing the whole time."

