New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Business Finland is set to host an interactive virtual session on March 20 to provide an exclusive platform for Finnish startups to explore opportunities within the dynamic Indian market, the Embassy of Finland in India informed in a press release.

The session will bring together key players from the Finnish startup ecosystem and Indian industry experts, fostering a dialogue to forge partnerships, collaborations, and market entry strategies.

Also Read | Pornhub Website Disabled in Texas: Adult Entertainment Platform Shuts Down Its Services in US State to Protest Age Verification Law, Say Reports.

As the commercial arm of the Government of Finland, Business Finland in India focuses on a range of activities to merge the Finnish and Indian markets, from assisting Indian companies expand their presence into Finland to boosting Indian talent attraction into Finland. The setup also showcases Finland as a premier tourist destination and helps Indian companies source relevant partners and solutions from Finland, the release added.

The session will feature startup-engagement experts guiding Finnish startups through hub programs and company use-cases, providing valuable insights into the Indian market. Indian experts participating in the virtual showcase include representatives from Nokia India, Startup India, HDFC Bank, T-Hub, Start Reseau, Brigade REAP, Maruti Suzuki Innovation Lab, Microsoft India, and Kerala Startup Mission.

Also Read | Russia’s Space Mission: Vladimir Putin Says ‘Setting Up Nuclear Power Unit in Space Top Priority’.

This initiative aligns with the growing trade relationship between India and Finland, with India positioned as Asia's fastest-growing exporter and importer, contributing significantly to global research and growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Finland, recognised as a global innovation powerhouse, boasts a collaborative environment conducive to startups, research, and cutting-edge technical development, the release also said.

The country leads in areas such as artificial intelligence, 5G networks, sustainable energy advances, and advanced biotechnologies.

Siddharth Naithani, Senior Advisor for ICT at Business Finland India, highlights the strategic timing for Finnish startups to participate in India's growth story through impactful partnerships. "This initiative enhances awareness of both the vast prospects in the Indian industry and the cutting-edge capabilities of Finnish startups. It is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration," according to the Embassy of Finland. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)