Balochistan [Pakistan] June 17 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has announced that Salam Haider has died while in the custody of Pakistani forces.

In a post shared by BYC on X, they reported that Salam Haider, a young man from Ghatti Dhoor in Gwadar, who originally hailed from Kumbail Dasht in Kech District, was tortured to death during illegal detention after being forcibly taken by the Pakistani military.

"On the night of 12 June 2025, around 11:00 PM, Pakistani forces raided Salam's home and enforcedly disappeared him. He was subjected to severe physical torture during detention. On 15 June, his lifeless and mutilated body was returned to his family," stated BYC's post shared on X.

"Eyewitnesses reported that during the raid, security personnel looted valuables including mobile phones, cash, and gold jewellery. Following Salam's custodial killing by Pakistani forces, his family faced further violence and coercion. Pakistani forces ordered the family to bury his body without religious or cultural rites. When Salam's sister resisted, she was brutally assaulted by security personnel, sustaining injuries that required hospitalisation. His mother and sister were denied the chance to even view his body one last time", BYC post stated.

According to a post shared by BYC on X, Saud Nichari was reported to have been killed by the Frontier Corps during a military operation in Mangochar.

Saud Nichari, the son of Noor Muhammad and a resident of Chotaank, Mangochar, was reportedly killed without a trial by members of the Frontier Corps (FC) during a military raid on June 13. He was shot in his orchard while the FC carried out an aggressive search operation that instilled fear in the local community, as stated in BYC's post.

"Saud was also previously forcibly disappeared in 2015 and later released. Since then, he has lived under constant fear and surveillance. His brother, Kafayatullah Nichari, remains enforced and disappeared after being abducted by Pakistani forces, highlighting the repeated targeting of the same family", BYC post reported.

BYC emphasised that the murders are indicative of an increasing trend of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and extensive oppression conducted by Pakistani security forces throughout Balochistan.(ANI)

