California [US], August 2 (Sputnik/ANI): California has become the first US state where the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed half a million, according to the California Department of Public Health.

"The 7-day average number of new cases is 7,819 per day. The 7-day average from the week prior was 10,005. California has 500,130 confirmed cases to date," the health department said on Saturday.

According to the latest data, California has confirmed 6,542 new cases and 219 new deaths.

"There have been 9,224 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic," the California health department said.

A total of 7,886,587 coronavirus tests have been conducted in California.

Florida is second, after California, in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases with a total of 480,028 cases and over 7,000 deaths, according to the state's Department of Health.

In Texas, a total of 430,485 coronavirus cases have been confirmed. The state's coronavirus death toll stands at 6,837, according to the Department of State Health Services.

There are now a total of 4.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The US COVID-19 death toll stands at over 154,300. (Sputnik/ANI)

