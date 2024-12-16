Toronto, Dec 16 (AP) Canada Post said operations will resume at the national postal service on Tuesday after the nearly monthlong work stoppage.

Workers went on strike after failing to reach a negotiated agreement with the primary postal operator in Canada over key issues, including wages, job security, and how to staff a proposed expansion into weekend delivery.

The federal government moved Friday to end the stoppage after Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon announced referring the dispute to the Canada Industrial Relations Board, an independent administrative tribunal that focuses on resolving workplace disputes.

However, the board determined late Sunday that negotiations are at an impasse after two days of hearings and ordered the nearly 55,000 workers to return to work. This will also extend the current collective agreement until May 22, 2025.

Canada Post said it has agreed with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers to implement a 5 per cent wage increase retroactive to the day after the collective agreement expired.

The labour minister had previously rebuffed calls for Ottawa to intervene, saying it's up to the two sides to work out a deal. But he said Canadians — especially small businesses, people in remote communities and Indigenous people — have suffered greatly as a result of the strike.

MacKinnon noted Canada Post is built to deliver letters but their volume has dropped dramatically and there is a highly competitive parcel delivery market. (AP)

