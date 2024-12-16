Mumbai, December 16: Named Time's 2024 CEO of the Year, Lisa Su, the CEO of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), recently shared insights into the work culture at the USD 210 billion chipmaker. She revealed that weekend work and early morning calls following midnight memos are routine practices at the company.

Lisa Su shared that she considers herself fortunate in the early stages of her career, noting that she took on new challenges every two years. She joined AMD in 2012 as a Vice President, and within just two years, she became the CEO. Today, AMD is valued at USD 210 billion. AMD To Invest USD 400 Million in India With Company’s Design Centre in Bengaluru for 5 Years To Promote R&D: CEO Lisa Su.

Lisa Su expects her executives to thoroughly discuss detailed documents during morning calls, even after distributing them at midnight. She is also known for personally reviewing prototype chips upon their delivery from the factory. AMD Confirms Acquistion of ZT Systems for USD 4.9 Billion To Address USD 400 Billion Data Center AI Accelerator Opportunity in 2027.

Who is Lisa Su?

Lisa Su is the CEO of AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), a leading chipmaking company. She became CEO in 2014, taking over at a time when the company was struggling with financial issues and lagging behind competitors like Intel and Nvidia. With her strong technical background in electrical engineering, she focused on innovation, working hard to develop new products that could compete in the market.

Su was born in Taiwan and moved to the United States at a young age. She grew up in New York City and showed an early interest in technology. After earning degrees in electrical engineering from MIT, she worked at companies like Texas Instruments and IBM before becoming a leader at AMD.

