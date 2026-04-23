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Agency News Agency News World News | Canada Tibet Committee Executive Director Warns Canadian Panel of China's Expanding Transnational Repression Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Sherap Therchin, Executive Director of the Canada Tibet Committee (CTC), presented a stark and deeply personal account before Canada's Subcommittee on International Human Rights, cautioning about the widening scope of China's transnational repression and its direct consequences, according to a report by Phayul.

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] April 23 (ANI): Sherap Therchin, Executive Director of the Canada Tibet Committee (CTC), presented a stark and deeply personal account before Canada's Subcommittee on International Human Rights, cautioning about the widening scope of China's transnational repression and its direct consequences, according to a report by Phayul.

Appearing before the parliamentary panel under the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development, Sherap addressed a hybrid session conducted in line with parliamentary procedures. He was joined by fellow witnesses, including Maria Cheung, Grace Wollensak, Zaha Hassan, Marcos Kolga, Peter Mattis, and Zumretay Arkin.

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At the outset of his testimony, the Tibetan activist disclosed that he is among 20 Canadians sanctioned by the Chinese government on December 21, 2024, an action he described as both symbolic and significantly impactful. While referring to the sanctions as "a badge of honour" reflecting his dedication to human rights, he stressed that they have led to "real and lasting consequences." Labelled by Chinese authorities as a threat to national security and sovereignty, he said those targeted have been subjected to ongoing harassment and intimidation, as noted in the Phayul report.

He outlined the increasingly hostile circumstances he has encountered since the sanctions were imposed. According to him, this has included repeated phishing attempts, malware attacks targeting the CTC's website, and a continuous flow of threatening online messages from unidentified sources. To reduce risks, he and his colleagues have implemented stronger digital security practices, such as using VPNs, measures that, while essential, have disrupted routine operations and act as a constant reminder of the threats they face. "These are not abstract concerns," he told the committee, emphasising that such pressures impact all areas of life, including communication, professional work, personal safety, and mental health.

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Sherap warned that his experience reflects a larger pattern associated with the People's Republic of China. He pointed to findings from Canada's Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference, which identified China as the most active state actor targeting the country's democratic systems. He also referred to Canada's 2026 National Cyber Threat Assessment, which characterises China as the most advanced and persistent cyber threat confronting the nation, involved in espionage, intellectual property theft, and malign influence operations.

Concluding his testimony, Sherap issued a strong warning that China's repression is no longer limited to its own borders. "It has gone transnational," he stated. "The threat is already here in Canada," as cited by the Phayul report. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)