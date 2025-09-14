Toronto [Canada], September 14 (ANI): A total of 10 people had been arrested by Toronto police on Saturday afternoon (local time) at Christie Pits Park, where an anti-immigration rally and a large counter-demonstration took place, as reported by CBC News.

As per CBC News, one man was initially arrested around 12:40 pm (local time) near Bloor Street West and Christie Street for assault, with police later confirming that a total of ten arrests were made related to both events.

The event, called the Canada First Patriot Rally, was organised to oppose what the group described as "mass immigration".

In a post on Instagram, organisers claimed they were rallying to defend Canadian values and prioritise citizens over newcomers.

Joe Anidjar, who organised the rally, told Radio-Canada that the demonstration was about "putting Canadian people first, putting our country first," arguing that high levels of immigration place pressure on national resources, CBC News reported.

In response, hundreds gathered at the same park for a counter-protest in support of immigrant and marginalised communities.

Organisers in a post on the Ontario Federation of Labour's Facebook page noted that Christie Pits Park has long been a space for anti-fascist action and remains important to various groups, including migrants, Indigenous people, LGBTQ+ communities, survivors of violence, the unhoused, artists, and students, CBC News reported.

Deena Ladd, executive director of the Workers' Action Centre, criticised the anti-immigration stance, saying that newcomers are being wrongly blamed for broader economic challenges like housing shortages, food insecurity, and healthcare access.

"I really want them to know that they shouldn't be blaming immigrants for the economic issues that they're putting forward... They're blaming our communities for the fact that we can't find affordable housing, blaming our communities for the fact that there's not enough food in food banks and that people can't get the health services that they want. That's not the fault of immigrants," Ladd told CBC.

Toronto police temporarily closed parts of Bloor Street West near Christie Street during the demonstrations, with additional traffic impacts reported near Bay, Yonge, and Wellesley streets. All roads have since reopened as participants moved toward Sankofa Square.

Earlier in the week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the country's immigration system needs urgent changes, calling current levels "unsustainable" and stressing the need for a more "focused" approach. "It's clear that we must improve our overall immigration policies," he said, as per CBC News. (ANI)

