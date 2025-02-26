Kyiv [Ukraine], February 26 (ANI): On the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed key topics including defense cooperation, sanctions against Russia, and continued financial support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing war.

The Canadian Prime Minister's visit to Ukraine on February 24 aimed to reaffirm Canada's commitment to supporting Ukraine, both militarily and financially, according to the Ukrainian President's office.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin Says 'Ready To Work With Foreign Partners', Offers Rare Earth Metals to US.

"Thank you, Justin - especially for your leadership. We are deeply grateful to the Canadian people for their support, as well as for the military and humanitarian assistance. You have truly done a lot," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, according to the president's office.

While expressing his gratitude to Canada, the Ukraine President posted on X, "I am grateful to Canada for its leadership in supporting Ukrainians throughout these difficult three years and to Justin for organizing and hosting a productive G7 leaders' meeting. Canada continues to support Ukraine by providing military equipment and strengthening our energy security."

Also Read | US-India Start Working on Joint Agenda, Days After Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi Meeting.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1894126831143620897

According to the President's office, the "main focus of the meeting was reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, including NATO membership." With Zelenskyy emphasising the importance of the principle "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe."

The leaders also discussed Canada's efforts within the Group of Seven (G7) to consolidate international support for Ukraine

"In particular, the parties discussed the consolidation of international efforts to support Ukraine under the Canadian presidency of the Group of Seven," read the statement.

The meeting also covered the topic of "defense cooperation," and the Ukrainian President thanked Canada for its "substantial contributions to Ukraine's security and financial assistance."

The leaders also addressed the continuation of sanctions against Russia, particularly focusing on tightening restrictions on Russia's shadow fleet and oil sector.

Canada's Office of the Prime Minister released a statement marking the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"On February 24, 2022, Russia launched an illegal, full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing a campaign of unimaginable brutality that has left hundreds of thousands dead. The invasion was an escalation of a war of aggression, an unequivocal violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an attack against freedom, democracy, and international law, including the United Nations Charter," read the Canadian PM's statement.

"When Putin ordered his tanks across the Ukrainian border, he thought Kyiv would quickly fall and the people of Ukraine would surrender. He was wrong. Three years later, Ukraine stands defiant. Ukrainians are valiantly protecting their territory against relentless Russian attacks. Russian aggression has been met with fierce defence and, winter after winter, the Ukrainian flag flies over Kyiv," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)