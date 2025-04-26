Vatican City, Apr 26 (AP) Cardinals have performed the rite of burial for Pope Francis at his simple tomb inside Rome's St Mary Major Basilica.

The burial ceremony Saturday was private, attended by top cardinals and people close to the pope.

Video provided by the Vatican showed Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who is running the Vatican in between papacies, blessing Francis' coffin before it is interred.

The pope chose the basilica because of his devotion to the Salus Populi Romani icon of the Virgin Mary, which is located next to his tomb. (AP)

