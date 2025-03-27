Washington, Mar 27 (AP) A child slipped through the fencing outside the White House on Wednesday and was intercepted by Secret Service officers.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the young trespasser squeezed through the fence on the North Lawn around 6:30 pm (local time), about an hour after President Donald Trump announced planned auto tariffs from the Oval Office.

Also Read | NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Says '4 American Soldiers Who Went Missing in Lithuania Have Been Killed'.

"Officers quickly reunited the child with the parents without any incident," Guglielmi said in a social media post.

Video posted on social media shows an armed officer carrying the child wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt across the lawn before handing off the child to another officer.

Also Read | US Tariffs: President Donald Trump To Announce Tariffs on Auto Imports at White House News Conference.

Such intrusions have happened before. In April 2023, a toddler squeezed through the metal fencing, also on the North Lawn, and was later reunited with his parents, who were briefly questioned. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)