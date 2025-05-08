Washington DC [US], May 8 (ANI): China's communist government is suspected of operating electronic intelligence gathering sites in Cuba, with four bases allegedly targeting US military and communications, according to testimony before a House committee, as reported by The Washington Times.

Ryan C Berg, a Latin America security expert, testified before the House Homeland Security subcommittee on transportation and maritime security, revealing that three of the suspected Chinese intelligence bases are located near Havana on Cuba's north coast. In contrast, a fourth is positioned near Santiago de Cuba on the island's opposite side.

As many as 12 signals intelligence (SIGINT) sites have been identified in Cuba, with their strategic placement allowing China to monitor approximately 20 key US military bases and installations across Florida. According to Berg, who is with the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), these sites provide China with unprecedented access to sensitive US activities.

Subcommittee Chairman Carlos Gimenez, a Republican from Florida, called these Chinese operations "one of the most brazen intelligence operations" near the US mainland, emphasising the heightened risk posed to US military and commercial operations, as well as communications.

Berg specifically mentioned three Chinese spy bases near Havana: Bejucal, Wajay, and Calabazar. The Bejucal facility, historically used by Soviet intelligence, has recently seen construction activity and new antenna installations, according to satellite imagery shared during the hearing.

According to The Washington Times, Berg noted that these new developments offer greater insight into the operations of these Chinese SIGINT sites, which have the potential to monitor military, commercial, and government activities not just across Cuba but particularly within the United States.

US military installations that are vulnerable to these sites include Naval Air Station Pensacola, Tyndall Air Force Base, MacDill Air Force Base, Naval Air Station Key West, Kings Bay Submarine Base, Cape Canaveral, and US Southern Command.

According to The Washington Times, Chinese intelligence activity in Cuba dates back to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, when Moscow operated the Lourdes electronic spy base, employing up to 1,500 technical personnel. Following this, China has continued to enhance its presence in Cuba, contributing 369 million dollars in development financing to the country, though this amount falls short of meeting Cuba's financial needs.

The testimony highlights increasing concerns about the extent of China's intelligence operations and their proximity to the US mainland. (ANI)

