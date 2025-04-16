Beijing, Apr 16 (AP) China appointed a new top international trade negotiator on Wednesday amid tariff tensions with the US.

The government said that Li Chenggang has been appointed to replace Wang Shouwen, who participated in the trade negotiations for the 2020 trade deal between the China and the US.

The world's two largest economies have been steadily increasing tariffs on each other's goods since the US raised tariffs on dozens of countries. China faces 145% taxes on exports to the US, while other countries were given a 90-day reprieve for most duties. (AP)

