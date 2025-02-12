Penghu [Taiwan], February 12 (ANI): A ship near Penghu was suspected of being a Chinese military vessel by the Ministry of National Defense (MND). According to the ministry, in the last 24 hours, it has identified 30 Chinese military planes and eight ships operating in the Taiwan area.

A Chinese vessel was sighted yesterday by fishermen in Penghu heading westward away from the island, confirming allegations that China is still in the waters around Taiwan and posing danger given the strategic significance of Penghu, according to a report by Taipei Times.

The eyewitnesses said, "They were fishing near the median line of the Taiwan Strait when they saw the ship appear, which they said was not being tracked by Coast Guard Administration (CGA) or naval vessels," as quoted by Taipei Times.

The ship is believed to be Wenzhou No 526, a Type 054 frigate of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), which has long-range radar capabilities and can strike targets like submarines alone or in a bigger group, as reported by Taipei Times.

It was launched in November 2003, commissioned in September 2005 and now serves in the East China Sea.

The Navy has been keeping an eye on the situation and is ready for any possible mishaps, the Vice Admiral, Chief of Staff, Navy, subsequently affirmed, Taipei Times reported.

Along with eight vessels operating in the Taiwan Strait, the ministry reported that 23 of the 30 Chinese sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) from the north, southwest, and east. Three of these sorties were helicopters that intruded into Taiwan's northern ADIZ, Taipei Times stated.

Over 30 incursions have been found in the Taiwan area for the second day in succession.

"The armed forces would continue to use ships, aircraft and shore-based defence systems to monitor and defend the country from incursions", the ministry said as quoted by Taipei Times.

According to the ministry, since the Lunar New Year, China has resumed regular training and preparation, which has increased the frequency of its military operations surrounding Taiwan.

In addition to Taiwan, all free and democratic nations are also affected by regional peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is a matter of global security and economic growth, Taipei Times reported. (ANI)

