Beijing [China], December 1 (ANI): China has expressed firm opposition to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's recent remarks on Beijing's possible invasion of Taiwan.

Abe, during a virtual forum on Wednesday, said the Chinese invasion of Taiwan would pose a serious threat to the security of Japan and the Japan-United States alliance, Taiwan Focus reported.

Also Read | Rockfeller Center Christmas Tree 2021: From Its History to Online Live Streaming Details, All You Need To Know About the Special NYC Event This Year.

Speaking at an event organized by Taiwanese think tank the Institute for National Policy Research, Abe said, "given the proximity between Japan and Taiwan, an armed invasion of Taiwan would inevitably pose a serious threat to Japan."

Responding to former Japanese PM, Chinese Foreign Ministery spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "Abe, in disregard of the basic norms governing international relations and the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan, flagrantly made irresponsible remarks on Taiwan and stirred in China's internal affairs."

Also Read | Tedros Adhanom Says First Meeting of WHO Body to Discuss New Pandemics Treaty to Be Held on March 1.

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to Abe's remark and has made stern representations through diplomatic channels, Wang was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The spokesperson said no one should underestimate the resolve, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity. "Anyone who dares to take the old path of militarism and challenge the bottom line of the Chinese people will inevitably run into bumps and bruises," he said.

Experts have warned about a possible Chinese invasion amid a surge in military exercises in the South China Sea and repeated sorties of military aircraft in Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

China has also threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.

Taipei has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)