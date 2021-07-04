Beijing [China], June 4 (ANI): China on Sunday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country as heavy rainfalls are expected in the next 24 hours.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

From Sunday morning to Monday morning, heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in parts of the provincial-level regions including Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Hubei, Sichuan, Guizhou, Guangxi, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Tibet and Chongqing, according to the centre, Xinhua reported.

China's National Meteorological Center warned that some areas of Jiangsu and Anhui will experience downpours with up to 150 mm of rainfall during the period.

Some regions will also see thunderstorms, strong winds and hail, the centre said.It advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding, landslides and mudslides and recommended halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas. (ANI)

