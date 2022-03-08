Beijing [China], March 8 (ANI): China on Monday reported 175 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of these infections, 46 were reported in Jilin, 45 in Guangdong, 31 in Shandong, 10 each in Jiangsu and Gansu, and the rest of the cases were reported in other 11 provincial-level regions, Xinhua reported citing the commission's daily report.

As many as 150 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported in the past 24 hours, according to the commission.

A total of five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, reported the news agency. (ANI)

