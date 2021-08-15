Beijing [China], August 15 (ANI/Xinhua): The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 24 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Among the local cases, 18 were reported in Jiangsu, five in Henan and one in Hunan.

Also reported were 29 new imported cases, including 13 in Guangdong, six in Shanghai, three each in Tianjin, Shandong and Yunnan, and one in Fujian.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, the commission added. (ANI/Xinhua)

