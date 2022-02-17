Beijing [China], February 17 (ANI): The Chinese mainland has reported 35 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local news reported citing National Health Commission on Thursday.

According to Xinhua News Agency, out of the new local coronavirus infections, 16 cases were reported in Jiangsu, seven each in Liaoning and Guangdong, three in Inner Mongolia, and one each in Guangxi and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

On Tuesday, ten provincial-level regions reported 57 imported COVID-19 cases, as per the commission data cited by Xinhua.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added. (ANI)

