Beijing [China], November 7 (ANI): China on Monday slammed British trade policy Minister Greg Hands over his visit to Taiwan and said that Beijing firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the London and the Taiwan region.

During the regular media briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, "China firmly rejects any official interaction with Taiwan by any country having diplomatic ties with China."

He also requested the UK to respect China's sovereignty and said, "Stop any form of interaction with Taiwan and stop giving the lost signal to Taiwan's independent separatist forces."

china's Foreign Ministry spokesman also warned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Taiwan.

"We also make it clear to DPP authorities that any attempt to seek independence by soliciting external support is doomed to fail," he said.

UK Minister who is on a two-day visit to Taiwan, will meet Taiepi's President Tsai Ing-wen and co-host the 25th annual UK-Taiwan Trade Talks.

Visiting Taiwan in person is a clear signal of the UK's commitment to boosting UK-Taiwan trade ties. Like the UK, Taiwan is a champion of free and fair trade underpinned by a rules-based global trading system, according to the UK government's press release.

The talks with Deputy Minister Chern-Chyi Chen will look at tackling barriers to trade in sectors like fintech, food and drink and pharma, aimed at helping more UK firms export and invest in Taiwan. The minister will also promote UK expertise in offshore wind, hydrogen and electric vehicles in discussions on areas of mutual interest such as renewables and science and innovation.

"I first visited Taiwan 31 years ago in 1991 and it's been fantastic to see the growth of this dynamic, vibrant economy. I'm thrilled to be the first trade minister here post-pandemic and to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of trade talks," the statement quoted Hands as saying.

he further said, "Boosting trade with this vital partner is part of the UK's post-Brexit tilt towards the Indo-Pacific and closer collaboration will help us future-proof our economy in the decades to come."

Thanks to the UK's unmatched offshore wind experience and expertise, the UK is already a major partner in Taiwan's green transition, with more than 38 British companies already set up offices in Taiwan. The Minister will visit the Formosa 2 offshore wind site - the first international offshore wind project supported by UK Export Finance - in which more than 10 British companies are involved in, the statement reads. (ANI)

