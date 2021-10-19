Beijing [China], October 19 (ANI/Xinhua): China will revise its law on the quality and safety of agricultural products.

The draft revision to the law was submitted for review at the latest session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which commenced Tuesday.

The draft's provision on improving the accountability mechanism stipulates that producers and dealers are responsible for the quality and safety of their agricultural products and should accept supervision and shoulder their social responsibilities.

It demands establishing a monitoring system for the origin of agricultural products in order to enhance the whole-process management of the production and sales of agricultural products.

The draft increases penalties for illegal acts and expands the legal responsibilities of regulatory bodies. (ANI/Xinhua)

