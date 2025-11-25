Taipei [Taiwan], November 25 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has accused China of intentionally twisting historical World War II documents to justify its coercive stance against the island nation.

The statement came a day after a phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, during which Xi allegedly linked Taiwan's "return to China" to the postwar international order, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Also Read | Thailand: 65-Year-Old Chonthirat Sakulkoo Declared Dead Wakes Up and Knocks on Coffin After Being Brought In for Cremation, Video Surfaces.

According to The Taipei Times, China's Foreign Ministry later reiterated Xi's remarks, claiming that Taiwan's unification with the mainland was settled by wartime declarations. In a sharp rebuttal, Taiwan's MOFA asserted that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a fully sovereign and independent state, having no political subordination to the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Although Trump's public statement following the call did not mention Taiwan, diplomatic officials confirmed that Taiwan is verifying with Washington whether the issue arose during the discussion. MOFA spokesperson Hsiao Kuang-wei emphasised in a press briefing that communication between Taipei and Washington remains "smooth and stable", while sensitive diplomatic details will not be disclosed.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 6 Dead in Kyiv After Russian Missile and Drone Attack.

Hsiao added that MOFA would keep monitoring the ongoing US-China dialogue and maintain close coordination with the United States to safeguard regional stability. He cited the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) as reaffirming Washington's consistent position on Taiwan, noting that China is "intentionally misrepresenting wartime documents" to bolster its expansionist ambitions.

In a strongly worded statement, MOFA said that China's narrative is entirely fabricated and aims to isolate Taiwan internationally while intimidating neighbouring countries such as Japan. The ministry condemned China's "authoritarian expansionism", accusing it of violating the UN Charter by resorting to threats and coercion rather than peaceful diplomacy, as cited by The Taipei Times.

Hsiao urged democratic nations to remain alert to China's manipulation of legal and historical narratives, which he said could be used to justify future aggression against Taiwan. Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo reiterated that none of the WWII-era agreements, including the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Declaration, or the San Francisco Peace Treaty, determines Taiwan's status.

Taiwan reaffirmed its commitment to working with like-minded democracies to maintain cross-strait peace, uphold the international order, and resist China's coercive tactics, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)