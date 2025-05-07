Beijing [China], May 7 (ANI): Hours after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting nine terror sites inside Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed concern over the ongoing situation and urged both nations to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate situation.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that it opposes all forms of terrorism. The spokesperson further said that India and Pakistan will always remain each other's neighbours, and they are neighbours of China as well.

In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry stated, "We are concerned about the ongoing situation. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbors. They're both China's neighbors as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation."

Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement comes in the wake of Indian strikes under "Operation Sindoor," which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India's Ministry of Defence said the action was in direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others.

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence stated, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it added.

Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets, four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, and Sialkot, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation, sources told ANI.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI.

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. (ANI)

