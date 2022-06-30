Brussels [Belgium], June 30 (ANI): Experts, politicians and victims have jointly raised concerns over the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s alleged involvement in the forced Organ Harvesting Trade.

They were sharing their experiences at a conference on "Forced Organ Harvesting Trade: the scandal of CCP that continues to Shock the World" in Brussels held on Wednesday.

Various journalists and human rights activists heard the recounts of victims and first-hand evidence from one former "prisoner" with personal experience of the organ trade.

The meeting was opened by Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Tomas Zdechovsky and others dignitaries present during the conference.

They include -- Nico Bijnens, President of Falun Gong Belgium, Carlos Iglesias, Head of the legal team of NGO Doctors against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH), Jiang Yan Hua, A Falun Gong practitioner who was imprisoned for seven years in China and Willy Fautre, Founder and Director of Brussels-based Human Rights Without Frontiers (HRWF).

MEP Tomas Zdechovsky stated that China's state supported organ harvesting and trade policy is totally unacceptable. He stated that during his visit to Taiwan, he personally met the victims of forced organ harvesting, whose organs were extracted forcibly and who had gone through this harrowing experience.

Zdechovsky stated that it is absolutely clear that China targets Falun Gong practitioners, Tibetans and Christians for organ harvesting.

"The EU member states will never accept this kind of behaviour by China", he said while dismissing Chinese claims of propaganda as the European External Action Service (EEAS), UN Special Reporters and China Tribunal have the evidence of forced organ trade against Chinese authorities.

He warned China that it has to put an end to this practice if it has to do business with Europe.

Nico Bijnens from Falun Gong stated that by the end of 1990's more than 100 million Chinese had become Falun Gong practitioners.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) conceived it as a threat to their own ideology of communism as their cult believed in compassion, tolerance and truthfulness which are in the teaching of Buddhism and Confucius which are part of 5000-year-old Chinese ancient history.

He further stated how Falun Gong practitioners were used as living data bank organ donors because of their better health in the multi-million-dollar industry of transplants.

He introduced chilling video evidence of the targeting of young Falun Gong practitioners, whose healthy lifestyle makes them targets for the organ harvesting industry while showing a video clip of 10 minutes duration where the "World Organization to Investigate Persecution of Falun Gong (WOIPFG)" conducted an investigation on Li Guowei, a kidney transplant surgeon at Xi Jing Hospital affiliated to Air Force Medical University.

The video contained phone recordings from January 10, 2020, to January 12, 2020, to the Kidney transplant department. The phone calls revealed how young prisoners with healthy bodies were used for organ harvesting.

These surgeries had started in 1990's and millions of Falun Gong practitioners and others have been persecuted for organ trade. Nico also told that this conference will spread awareness about this evil practice that is happening with full state support in China.

Jiang Yan Hua told how practicing Falun Gong immensely benefited her body but when Chinese authorities imposed a crackdown on Falun Gong practitioners in late 1990's, she was illegally kidnapped and jailed for seven years where she was subjected to inhuman torture by the Chinese Authorities like stripping her naked in cold winters of -20 degrees celsius temperature, co-prisoners were asked to beat her senseless and was threatened that her organs will be extracted for organ harvesting.

Carlos Iglesias discussed a draft legal text (not complete yet and has been kept under wraps) that could be used as a template for governments to combat organ harvesting.

He said that he has been working as a human rights defender against human rights violations in China for the last 20 years. He thanked the European Parliament for passing resolutions against organ harvesting since 2013 but he admitted that these have not had any positive impact on the human rights situation in China and had no effect on organ harvesting and organ trafficking from China.

He stated that killing people and extracting their organs on a massive scale has been happening in China for the last 20 years. But the International Community is neither preventing nor punishing these crimes.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is running this organised inhuman crime as a criminal organization.

The Chinese regime is a serial killer on a big scale. He appealed to the international community to stop and put an end to this practice in China by putting pressure.

Willy Fautre discussed the current situation regarding human rights in general in China at present and stated that Xi Jinping is acting like a dictator as he is the General Secretary of CCP, Chairman of Central Military Commission and Chinese President.

He has been supporting this inhuman practice that has been going on in China for more than 20 years now. (ANI)

