Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] March 12 (ANI): The Tibet Policy Institute (TPI), the think tank affiliated with the exile Tibetan administration known as the Central Tibetan Administration, organised a public talk in Dharamshala highlighting China's mechanisms of political repression and censorship.

The event titled "Understanding China's System of Political Repression: Voices of Resistance through Art and Journalism" brought together prominent voices critical of China's information control, as reported by Phayul.

Also Read | HCLTech Chennai Announces Work-From-Home for Employees as Commercial LPG Shortage Hits Office Cafeterias.

According to Phayul, the discussion featured Australian political cartoonist and activist Badiucao, who shared his experience dealing with censorship, state surveillance and pressure tactics employed by Chinese authorities. He emphasised that journalism and artistic expression remain powerful tools in exposing repression and challenging official narratives imposed by the Chinese government.

Political cartoonist Badiucao, widely known for his satirical art targeting authoritarian governments, spoke about the risks he faces as a dissident artist. He said that as a Han Chinese citizen, he feels morally compelled to highlight injustices faced by Tibetans and other communities that he believes are marginalised under Chinese rule. Badiucao remarked that he never set out to become a dissident but that speaking truth through art inevitably places him in opposition to authoritarian systems.

Also Read | Kim Jong Un and His Daughter Ju Ae Seen Firing Pistols at North Korean Shooting Range; Pics Surface.

Recalling a major incident in 2018, Badiucao said Chinese authorities uncovered his identity after years of anonymity and subsequently placed pressure on his family members in China. This pressure eventually led to the cancellation of an exhibition of his work in Hong Kong, illustrating what he described as "transnational repression," where authorities target critics abroad through intimidation of relatives.

The activist also stated about organised online harassment campaigns run against critics of China. These efforts, he said, involve fake websites, automated bot accounts and coordinated misinformation designed to damage the credibility of activists, as highlighted by Phayul.

He added that the growing use of artificial intelligence has made censorship and propaganda campaigns more advanced and difficult to challenge.

Despite these obstacles, Badiucao said he continues to reach audiences through public art, social media and street installations. He argued that satire and visual storytelling remain powerful ways to challenge authoritarian narratives and encourage critical thinking, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)